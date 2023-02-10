Snipers of 28th SMB destroy occupiers in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO

Fighters of the 28th SMB named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign published a video recording the combat work of snipers of this unit in the Bakhmut direction.

As Censor.NET reports, the video recording was made at night using a thermal imaging sight.

"Successful ambush - thwarted enemy plan. Snipers of the 28th Ombre successfully eliminate groups of Russian invaders in the Bakhmut direction," the author of the publication wrote in the post.

