Snipers of 28th SMB destroy occupiers in direction of Bakhmut. VIDEO
Fighters of the 28th SMB named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign published a video recording the combat work of snipers of this unit in the Bakhmut direction.
As Censor.NET reports, the video recording was made at night using a thermal imaging sight.
"Successful ambush - thwarted enemy plan. Snipers of the 28th Ombre successfully eliminate groups of Russian invaders in the Bakhmut direction," the author of the publication wrote in the post.
