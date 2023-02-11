In occupied Donetsk - fire and explosions - social networks. VIDEO
After the shelling, a strong fire broke out in occupied Donetsk, and the sounds of detonation could be heard.
This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.
The fire started in the Petrovsky district. In one of the published videos, sounds similar to the detonation of ammunition can be heard.
