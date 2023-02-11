ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11274 visitors online
News Video Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas War
24 324 75

In occupied Donetsk - fire and explosions - social networks. VIDEO

After the shelling, a strong fire broke out in occupied Donetsk, and the sounds of detonation could be heard.

This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

The fire started in the Petrovsky district. In one of the published videos, sounds similar to the detonation of ammunition can be heard.

Read more: Strong explosion rang out in Kherson, - local telegram channel

Author: 

explosion (1525) Donetsk (596) fire (689)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 