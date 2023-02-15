ENG
Combat work of crew of T-84 "Oplot" tank. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers published a video recording of a fragment of the combat work of the crew of the T-84 "Oplot" tank.

According to Censor.NET, on the recording, a Ukrainian tank fires several shots after entering the position. The recording was made in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of more than 20 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions, - General Staff

