Paratroopers of79th SAB destroyed two enemy IFVs during nighttime attempt by occupiers to attack. VIDEO

Paratroopers of the 79th SAB thwarted an attempt by the Russian occupiers to attack Ukrainian positions at night.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers counterattacked the invaders and destroyed two enemy armored vehicles. The paratroopers posted a video of the successful attack and its result on social networks.

"The Russian night attack on the position of the 79th paratroopers ended for the enemy with the loss of 2 IFVs," the fighters write in the comments to the video.

