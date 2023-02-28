Russian occupiers do not stop shelling Kherson region, 4 people were killed, 5 more were injured, - RMA. VIDEO

Enemy shelling does not stop in the Kherson region during the day. The enemy is shelling the homes of peaceful residents of Kherson with artillery.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA, informed about this, Censor.NET informs.

"Enemy shelling does not stop in the Kherson region during the day. Unfortunately, there are victims. As of this hour, 4 people have died, 5 have been injured," the report says.

According to the Kherson Regional State Administration, two people died in the regional center from enemy shelling. Three others were injured.

A 45-year-old man died in Komyshany as a result of shelling

"Another person was wounded in Bilozerka, two in the village of Veselomo. In the village of Mykolaivka, a 68-year-old woman died due to shelling," the RMA added.