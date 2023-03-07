Ukrainian soldiers use high-precision shells to destroy artillery position of occupiers. VIDEO

On October 5, 2022, footage of Ukrainian soldiers destroying Russian occupiers in the Svatove district of the Luhansk region has gone online.

As Censor.NET informs, the footage was published by soldier and lawyer Leonid Maslov.

Reconnaissance of the 92 SMB detects the position and guides a high-precision projectile, and the 40 SAB places it neatly on the target.

In the second part of the video of this battle, it is noted that the reconnaissance of the 92 SMB detects the position of 3 self-propelled guns and directs a high-precision projectile, and the 40 SAB puts it on target. Only BK and personnel were hit here.

In the third part of the video, the reconnaissance of the 92nd SMB chases the self-propelled gun that tried to hide in the forest, but a shell from the 40th SAB destroys it along with the crew.