ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7678 visitors online
News Video War
11 105 17

Russian air bomb destroyed entrance of house in Bakhmut. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers destroyed the entire entrance of a five-story residential building in Bakhmut with an air bomb.

The video recording from the place where the enemy ammunition was hit was published by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov on his YouTube channel.

Read more: Defense of Bakhmut continues to wear down forces on both sides, - British intelligence

Author: 

house (27) bombarding (142) Yurii Butusov (1232) Bakhmut (799)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 