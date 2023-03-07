Russian air bomb destroyed entrance of house in Bakhmut. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers destroyed the entire entrance of a five-story residential building in Bakhmut with an air bomb.
The video recording from the place where the enemy ammunition was hit was published by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov on his YouTube channel.
