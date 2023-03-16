Russian propagandists create fake accounts of Ukrainian military to sow despair. VIDEO

The Russians take real photos and videos of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and publish posts about "treason" allegedly on their behalf.

One such account was discovered by TikTok user Ivan. Allegedly, on behalf of a sergeant of the Armed Forces, the account told about military everyday life. The page had more than 19,000 subscribers.

"But it was clear to me from the video that there is a narrative that harms our state.

He had: "that's it, we're leaving, it's impossible to hold Bakhmut any longer" (this was a month and a half ago), there was a similar video about Soledar, there was a thesis that Azov is fighting in the second line, not on the front line, and Azov is being given new equipment, they give a lot of high-quality weapons, what kind of injustice is this," says Ivan.

In the real account of the sergeant of the AFU, the videos were the same, but without desperate captions. The sergeant confirmed that his video was used by Russian propagandists.

The fake account was blocked, but soon another one of the same appeared, and it still cannot be closed.

In addition to TikTok accounts, Russian propagandists fake Telegram channels. For example, there is a fake channel 46 of the air mobile brigade - even though the brigade emphasizes in all social networks that it is not related to the cloned page.

Masquerading as Ukrainians, Russian propagandists use the Ukrainian language - and they are often given only a poor automatic translation like "bavovna" or factual errors.

In addition to the obvious fakes, the same TikTok has many accounts and streams where people impersonate military personnel: wearing camouflage and thinking that, for example, "there is no one to fight for", "no one really appreciates soldiers" or "why the rich don't fight." However, there is no certainty that these people are really military.

"Only a critical approach can protect you from being misled by emotions: check information, be skeptical, do not join unverified groups, and do not share posts on the network, the veracity of which you cannot verify," the journalists of the publication conclude in the article.