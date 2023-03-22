Moment Russian missile hit residential high-rise in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video recording a rocket attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.
As Censor.NET reports, the video clearly shows the rocket a moment before hitting the house and the explosion.
