Moment Russian missile hit residential high-rise in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video recording a rocket attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia.

As Censor.NET reports, the video clearly shows the rocket a moment before hitting the house and the explosion.

Watch more: Russians hit residential building in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO&PHOTOS

