Zelensky visited Okhtyrka and presented hero city award. VIDEO

During a working trip to the Sumy region, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in events on the occasion of the anniversary of the heroic defense of the city of Okhtyrka from the Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the President's Office.

The President noted that Okhtyrka experienced heavy losses and brutal enemy strikes, when the Russian invaders bombarded residential neighborhoods with jet artillery, fired rocket artillery at a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure, and took people's lives. Those present observed a moment of silence in memory of all those who gave their lives for the independence of Ukraine. In particular, servicemen and civilians who died during the defense of Okhtyrka were mentioned by name.

The head of state emphasized that confidence in the victory of Ukraine consists of the heroism of many citizens, many of our hero cities, who did not surrender to the occupier and fought for freedom and Ukraine.

On the conviction of Volodymyr Zelensky, in the battles for Okhtyrka and the entire Sumy region, the Ukrainians chose protection for other cities as well, in particular for Kharkiv and Kyiv.

"It is a great honor for me to present Okhtyrka with the honorary award of Hero City, Defender City, and Victor City," he said. Mayor Pavlo Kuzmenko, the head of the Ukrainian Central Bank and the city commandant received the award from the hands of the President.

As the head of state emphasized, in the Sumy region, not far from Okhtyrka, there is a state border of Ukraine, which no tyrant can erase.

"Ukrainians will live here, on their land, in their cities and villages, which we have to rebuild after the war. And I'm sure it will definitely happen," Zelensky said.

He also stressed that Ukraine will never forgive the crimes committed by Russia on Ukrainian soil.

"Justice is the most important thing for us today, so we will not forgive what was done against Ukrainians, against Ukraine. We will bring to justice all murderers from the Russian Federation, terrorists and the aggressor state itself. And we will not leave a single wound caused by this war on the body of our state. We will rebuild absolutely everything that was destroyed. And we will do everything to revive all these cities and villages," he said.

Zelensky took part in the ceremony of awarding state awards to participants in the defense of the city of Okhtyrka.

Military servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces received orders "For Courage" of the 3rd degree and medals "For Military Service to Ukraine" from the Head of State.

Orders and medals were also awarded to employees of the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, the National Police, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In addition, the President presented awards to four civilians: the Order of Princess Olga III degree and the Order "For Courage" III degree, which one person was awarded posthumously.