Ukrainian artillery hit two occupants’ ammunition depots in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillery hit two ammunition depots of Russian occupants in the Bakhmut direction.
As reports Censor.NЕТ, video of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published in social networks.
