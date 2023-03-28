ENG
Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroys enemy "Grad" in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed with the help of a kamikaze drone the enemy BM-21 "Grad" anti-aircraft missile defense system, which the occupiers hid under the bridge on the M17 road in the Kherson region.

As Censor.NET reports, the fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks.

