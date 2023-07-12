Biden: Putin still mistakenly believes he can defeat Ukraine. VIDEO

The United States, along with its allies and partners, supports Ukraine, defends democratic values, and takes action to address global challenges.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden during a speech at the University of Vilnius, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"Putin still mistakenly believes that he can defeat Ukraine. He cannot believe that this is their land, their state, and their future. He still doesn't understand that we will never back down from our commitment to our values and our freedom," Biden said.

"We will not waver in that. I mean, our commitment to Ukraine will not waver," the White House chief said. Biden stressed that the United States "will stand up for freedom and liberty today, tomorrow, and as long as it takes."

The US President stressed that despite the horrific atrocities, including crimes against humanity, that Russia has been committing in Ukraine for almost a year and a half, the Ukrainian people remain undeterred.

"Ukraine remains independent and courageous. And the United States has built a coalition of more than 50 countries to make sure that Ukraine has the capabilities to defend itself now and in the future," the American leader said.