Denmark handed over 6 mine detection drones to Ukraine. VIDEO

Denmark has provided Ukraine with 6 mine detection drones as part of an aid package.

This was announced on Twitter by Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ministry of Defence of Denmark has donated 6 drones for demining as part of its assistance package to Ukraine. These drones are used for non-technical surveys of territories, including water bodies, for the presence of explosive devices. This is the latest innovative approach to surveying territories," the statement said.

Reznikov thanked the Danish partners.

