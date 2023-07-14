4 225 11
Denmark handed over 6 mine detection drones to Ukraine. VIDEO
Denmark has provided Ukraine with 6 mine detection drones as part of an aid package.
This was announced on Twitter by Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, Censor.NET reports.
"The Ministry of Defence of Denmark has donated 6 drones for demining as part of its assistance package to Ukraine. These drones are used for non-technical surveys of territories, including water bodies, for the presence of explosive devices. This is the latest innovative approach to surveying territories," the statement said.
Reznikov thanked the Danish partners.
