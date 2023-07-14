SSU military counterintelligence destroys Russian T-90 tanks with drones. VIDEO

SBU military counterintelligence officers use drones to destroy Russian occupiers’ equipment during a counteroffensive.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine in Odesa region.

This time, the list of the invaders' losses was extended: 3 tanks, including T-90M and T-90, 4 infantry fighting vehicles and 3 armoured personnel carriers, an armoured personnel carrier, an anti-aircraft gun, a Murom observation complex, an anti-tank gun, 17 vehicles and 2 ammunition depots, 3 units of engineering equipment, 2 UAVs, a FPV drone unit, and more.

See also: SSU shares successes of "White Wolves": minus 12 enemy targets. VIDEO

It is noted that since the beginning of 2023, the military counterintelligence operational and combat groups have carried out fire strikes and destroyed or disabled 76 pieces of heavy weapons, including 28 tanks.