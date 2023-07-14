Russian forces in south and east are doing everything they can to stop our soldiers, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 506th day of the war with Russia.

Corresponding videо was published by press service of President, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"I held a meeting of the Headquarters - very detailed and focused primarily on the front line. The situation in all key areas of action: both defense against Russian attacks and our active steps forward. Plus everything that is important for this: shells and weapons, equipment, rational use of shells, supplies from partners and our own Ukrainian production and logistics.

As always at the Headquarters, there were reports from our commanders. The Chief of the Staff, the commanders of the operational areas: Zaluzhny, Syrsky, Tarnavsky. Commanders from specific areas of the front line. And also the Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko. The head of the Border Guard Service, Deineko. There was an important report by the head of the Intelligence Budanov on the situation in Belarus - we are very closely monitoring what is happening there in terms of security: as of today, there are no large-scale threats. Our full focus is on the frontline.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing bilateral agreements on security guarantees, - Zelensky

We must all understand very clearly, as clearly as possible, that the Russian forces on our southern and eastern lands are investing everything they can to stop our soldiers. And every thousand meters of advance, every success of each of our combat brigades deserves gratitude. Everyone who goes on an assault, everyone who repels enemy attacks, are well done. And I am grateful to each of our soldiers!" Zelensky said.