Ukraine is preparing bilateral agreements on security guarantees, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the start of work on bilateral agreements with partners on security guarantees for Ukraine

This is informed by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Telegram channel of President.

"I held a meeting on the results of the NATO summit in Vilnius. Our team of internationals, the Government, the Office. We are now translating each agreement for Ukraine with our partners in Vilnius into our concrete steps so that all agreements become concrete results. A good summit should yield good results.

We are preparing the content for the work of the NATO-Ukraine Council. We are preparing to conclude agreements with partners on security guarantees for Ukraine on its way to NATO," Zelenskyy said.

"We are preparing the ground for the next NATO summit in Washington. It is impossible to imagine NATO without Ukraine, and we will constantly add strength to our cooperation," the President added.

Read more: Annual Program of NATO-Ukraine Council will focus on building NATO-compatible systems, - Stefanishyna