Annual Program of NATO-Ukraine Council will focus on building NATO-compatible systems, - Stefanishyna

Consultations with partners on the annual program of the NATO-Ukraine Commission are currently underway. It is expected to focus on building NATO-compatible systems

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna during a telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We are currently holding consultations on what kind of document it will be. It is important that it is approved in a bilateral format. It will be a short program," said Stefanishyna.

According to her, several meetings were held during the summit in Vilnius to discuss this issue.

"We agreed that we would first of all focus on the blocks related to interoperability and non-military assistance to Ukraine. This is the construction of NATO-compatible systems, in particular air defense, the management of certain resources, rehabilitation and the implementation of NATO standards in defense," she said.

Stefanishyna noted that this program will be a priority and will be in place at least until the NATO summit in Washington.

"We agreed that next week we will start forming a vision," she summarized.

As a reminder, the inaugural meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council was held at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.