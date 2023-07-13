Partners will guarantee Ukraine’s security until it joins NATO, - Biden

US President Joe Biden confirmed that Ukraine’s allies will guarantee Ukraine’s security until it joins NATO.

Biden stated this at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We made it clear to President Zelensky that we will not wait for the final decision on joining NATO in order to undertake the commitment to ensure Ukraine's long-term security," Biden said.

He reminded that the G7 leaders issued a new joint declaration of support for Ukraine. "I was glad to see that the declaration was immediately supported by the northern countries (Europe)," he said, adding that any countries can join it "to negotiate bilateral security agreements with Ukraine until it officially becomes a member of NATO ".

Biden noted that NATO countries have confirmed "unwavering support for the brave people of Ukraine, who are defending their country from Russia's brutal and inhumane attacks."

According to him, US allies and partners around the world understand that "this is not only a struggle for the future of Ukraine, it is about sovereignty, security and freedom as such."

"I want you to think about what would happen if we did nothing," he emphasized.

The allies also agreed to scrap the NATO Membership Action Plan, which is usually required for entry, "and simply created a path to membership for Ukraine," he noted, noting Kyiv's progress on democratic transformation.

Biden once again repeated that no country can join NATO if there is a war, otherwise NATO would also be at war.