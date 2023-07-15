ENG
Destruction of a Russian air defense system in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Defense forces destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, the footage was posted on social media.

It is noted that during the destruction of the complex, an ammunition exploded in it.

