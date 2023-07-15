Destruction of a Russian air defense system in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO
Defense forces destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.
the footage was posted on social media.
It is noted that during the destruction of the complex, an ammunition exploded in it.
