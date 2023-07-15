Rocket artillery of the 22nd Brigade near Bakhmut. VIDEO
Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, demonstrated the operation of rocket artillery in the Bakhmut sector.
According to Censor.NЕТ, Syrsky published the corresponding video in Тelegram.
"Bakhmut direction. Rocket artillery of the 22nd Brigade is working," noted Syrsky.
According to him, aerial reconnaissance detected Russians in the forest belt. The enemy was destroyed by salvo fire from BM-21 Grad.
