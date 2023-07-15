Combat work of "Eyes" unit. VIDEO
The Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, showed the combat work of the "Ochi" unit of the 120th separate reconnaissance battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, he said this in a telegram.
"The work of the 'Eyes' unit was excellent during the work of our soldiers and the destruction of enemy positions," noted Syrskyi.
