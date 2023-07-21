ENG
Elimination of field ammunition depot of Russian occupiers. VIDEO

On 21 July, footage of destruction of Russian occupiers’ field depot was posted online.

According to Censor.NET, this was tweeted by Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the field depot with Russian ammunition was destroyed by soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade.

