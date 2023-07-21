Elimination of field ammunition depot of Russian occupiers. VIDEO
On 21 July, footage of destruction of Russian occupiers’ field depot was posted online.
According to Censor.NET, this was tweeted by Colonel Anatoliy Shtefan of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that the field depot with Russian ammunition was destroyed by soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password