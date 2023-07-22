Lukashenko arrives in St. Petersburg to meet with Putin. VIDEO

Dictator who seized power in Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, flew to St Petersburg to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by the telegram channel of Lukashenko's press service"Pool One", Censor.NET reports.

Lukashenko reportedly arrived in St Petersburg on Saturday evening.

Talks with Putin are scheduled for Sunday.

