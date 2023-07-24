Destroying enemy armored vehicle with Javelin ATGM. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle with the help of the American Javelin ATGM.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"No matter how hard the Russian armoured vehicles tried to escape, the missile from the FGM-148 Javelin still caught up with them and turned them into scrap metal," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

See also Censor.NET: Our soldiers destroyed two Russian T-80 tanks in different parts of frontline overnight. VIDEO