Destroying enemy armored vehicle with Javelin ATGM. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle with the help of the American Javelin ATGM.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.
"No matter how hard the Russian armoured vehicles tried to escape, the missile from the FGM-148 Javelin still caught up with them and turned them into scrap metal," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.
