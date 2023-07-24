ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10557 visitors online
News Video War
13 070 15

Destroying enemy armored vehicle with Javelin ATGM. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy armoured vehicle with the help of the American Javelin ATGM.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"No matter how hard the Russian armoured vehicles tried to escape, the missile from the FGM-148 Javelin still caught up with them and turned them into scrap metal," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

See also Censor.NET: Our soldiers destroyed two Russian T-80 tanks in different parts of frontline overnight. VIDEO

elimination (4985) Javelin (51)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 