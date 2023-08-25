ENG
Occupier, fleeing from shelling, jumps into trench to soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine, who have entered rear of enemy position. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured a Russian occupier who had jumped into a trench, believing that Russian soldiers were there.

According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that only one invader reached the trench with the Ukrainian soldiers, while the other was eliminated by our soldiers.

"The foreign volunteers went to the Russian rear and shot one Katsap on the spot. The other flew into a trench, thinking it was his own men. As a result, he was taken prisoner," the commentary to the video reads.

