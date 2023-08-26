Large warehouse of pyrotechnics is on fire in Kemerovo, Russia. VIDEO

A large-scale fire broke out in Russia on Saturday, 26 August. It happened in the city of Kemerovo in the south of Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

"A warehouse with pyrotechnics is on fire in Kemerovo over an area of 750 square metres, the fire has been contained. More than 30 people and 11 pieces of equipment are currently working at the scene," the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

See also: Large-scale fire at steel plant in Chelyabinsk. VIDEO.

According to Russian media, the fire broke out in a pyrotechnics warehouse on Tereshkova Street.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was accompanied by the sound of explosions. The warehouse building itself collapsed.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown. There is also no information about any injuries or casualties.