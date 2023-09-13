National Guardsmen destroyed Russian "state-of-the-art and impenetrable" T-80BVM tank. VIDEO
The National Guard’s aerial reconnaissance aircraft destroyed an enemy tank, which the Russians called "ultra-modern and impenetrable".
This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.
The minister said that a few days ago, Russian propagandists published a video about the "ultra-modern and impenetrable" T-80BVM tank. However, aerial reconnaissance men of the 27th National Guard Brigade showed that the Russian T-80BVM tank burns and explodes perfectly.
