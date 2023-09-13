ENG
Newest Russian tank T-90 "Proryv" was destroyed by National Guard in Kherson direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 11th Brigade of the Mykhailo Hrushevsky National Guard of Ukraine shot at the latest Russian T-90 "Proryv" tank in the Kherson sector.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers posted a video of the successful attack on social media. The recording shows that after the armoured vehicle was hit, the ammunition detonated and the blast wave tore the turret away from the hull.

"Even the bags of earth that the occupiers use to cover the latest equipment for additional protection did not save us. We continue to fight to defend our country and return the freedom to our people. We will win this war and return our land to freedom and independence," the soldiers write in the commentary to the video.

