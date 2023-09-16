Zelensky: We are preparing to hold Defense Industries Forum in fall. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a traditional address to Ukrainians on the evening of 16 September 2023.

Zelensky emphasised: "We continue to prepare the Defence Industries Forum - the first such event to be held in Ukraine. It will take place this autumn.

The interest in the Forum is very high. This fully reflects the strength and potential of Ukraine, our ability to defend ourselves and help other countries to protect freedom and international order. Already 86 of the world's leading defence companies - representing 21 countries - have confirmed their participation in the Forum.

Our task is absolutely clear: to give Ukraine every opportunity to produce weapons and ammunition, to provide modern technologies to ensure reliable protection against any form of aggression. And, of course, to share our defence experience and the experience of Ukrainian defence with our allies and partners. The world must be stronger than any threat to life from any aggressors or terrorists."

