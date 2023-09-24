Resident of Kherson region, Sofia Bila, saved three wounded Ukrainian soldiers from invaders: she hid them in basement for month and 3 weeks. VIDEO
Pensioner Sofia Bila rescued three wounded Ukrainian soldiers in one of the occupied villages in the Kherson region.
She said this in an interview published on Facebook by Rimma Filipenko, Censor.NET reports.
According to the woman, she hid the wounded soldiers in the basement of her house for a month and three weeks. She was very afraid, but she was saving the boys. Meanwhile, the occupiers were walking down the street, entering her house, and asking if there were any strangers.
Ms Sofia also said that the occupiers later confronted her with the fact that they would be staying in her house. After that, the brave resident of the Kherson region was not afraid and took the wounded soldiers to Bilozerka, where they were hidden for some time until the village was liberated by Ukrainian defenders.
