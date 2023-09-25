Pilot of kamikaze drone guides UAV between trees and directs it directly into occupants’ dugout. VIDEO
A Ukrainian kamikaze drone pilot hit a Russian occupier’s dugout in the middle of the forest with masterful precision.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's filigree combat work was posted on social media.
"This footage shows neither a direct hit nor a spectacular explosion of the ammunition. This video shows some fantastic, grandmaster-level of combat work of the Ukrainian FPV drone operator and a new word in quadcopter warfare. Exciting piloting of the highest level - between tree trunks, at different speeds, and with the most accurate hit in the occupiers' dugout, like a pinpoint. Bravo, ace! The Adam consolidated tactical group and the 2nd Taras Bobanych rifle battalion of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade demonstrate super strength," the commentary reads.
