Guerrillas cut off power to ruscists’ base in Mariupol - Andriushchenko. VIDEO
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, guerrillas neutralised transformer installations that provided the Nazis with electricity.
This was reported by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.
"In Mariupol, the Resistance neutralised transformer installations in the area between ZhMR-23 and Staryi Krym village, which supplied the occupiers' base with electricity. The fire resistance was accompanied by bright special effects in the form of black smoke and, as a result, an increased level of anxiety," he said.
