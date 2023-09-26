Shoigu says when Russia is going to end war and "achieve its goals". VIDEO

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said he expects to end the war in Ukraine by 2025. At the same time, he stressed that the Russian army receives only "the most advanced weapons".

According to propaganda media, at a meeting of the Russian generals' college, Sergei Shoigu said that "the goals will be achieved by 2025", Censor.NET reports.

"We continue to build up the combat power of the Armed Forces, including through the supply of modern weapons and improved training of troops based on the experience of the 'special military operation'. Consistent implementation of the measures in the 2025 Action Plan will help us achieve our goals," Shoigu said at the Defence Ministry board meeting.

