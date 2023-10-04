Destruction of Russian tank from Ukrainian Stugna-P ATGM. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian tank using the Ukrainian anti-tank system Stugna-P.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a video of the successful attack on social media.

"The soldiers of the 66th separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave, using the Stugna-P ATGM, eliminated an enemy tank," the commentary to the video reads.

