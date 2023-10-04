Russian invader Semenov Oleksandr Oleksandrovych from the 114th Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces was captured. Ukrainian soldiers "captured him" during an unsuccessful attempt to storm positions near Avdiivka. The prisoner said that he was not available for military service due to acute urticaria, a disease that greatly impedes his breathing.

The Russian command did not care that the man had to undergo regular examinations and visit the hospital. He was taken to the position of an attack aircraft despite the absolute lack of any experience, Censor.NET informs.

