Fighters are leading eight captured occupiers. VIDEO

Kherson Territorial Defense’s fighters from the 21st Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion captured eight occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a fragment of the escort of their "trophies" online.

"Captured Ruscists of the 3rd assault company, 21st SMIB," the author of the post notes.

Watch more: In 125th Terrorist Defense Brigade, a commander set fire to a military vehicle because they did not comply with his orders. PHOTOS