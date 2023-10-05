Fighters are leading eight captured occupiers. VIDEO
Kherson Territorial Defense’s fighters from the 21st Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion captured eight occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a fragment of the escort of their "trophies" online.
"Captured Ruscists of the 3rd assault company, 21st SMIB," the author of the post notes.
