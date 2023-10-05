ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9143 visitors online
News Video War
14 071 30

Fighters are leading eight captured occupiers. VIDEO

Kherson Territorial Defense’s fighters from the 21st Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion captured eight occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, the fighters posted a fragment of the escort of their "trophies" online.

"Captured Ruscists of the 3rd assault company, 21st SMIB," the author of the post notes.

Watch more: In 125th Terrorist Defense Brigade, a commander set fire to a military vehicle because they did not comply with his orders. PHOTOS

Author: 

hostages (618) territorial defence (71)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 