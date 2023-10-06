Zaluzhny visited south and worked with military. VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala visited the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops.

Zaluzhny said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that he had worked in groups of troops performing tasks as part of defensive and offensive operations.

"We analyzed the possible threats from the enemy and determined our further actions, taking into account the constant change in the operational situation at the front," Zaluzhny wrote.

The Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops covers Zaporizhzhia region and the territory up to Avdiivka, Donetsk region.