The latest Russian tank T-90M Proryv, which Putin called "the best tank in the world", which "has no analogs", was captured by Ukrainian soldiers in the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region. This is already the third trophy "Proryv" of the AFU, the first two were in almost perfect condition. This tank was damaged: first by our anti-tankers, then by Russian drones. But the main and most expensive modules of the "Proryv" - the electronic panoramic sight are fully functional, and the gunner’s sight, although the lens was damaged, will be completely repaired.

As Censor.NET reports, this tank has already been "enrolled" in the staff of the separate "Skala" assault battalion, which took the tank for repair from Robotyne. For more details on how the fighters managed to capture the enemy tank, see the material on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

