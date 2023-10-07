ENG
Drone operators destroyed enemy SPG with three sniper drops. ВIДЕО

The pilots of the "Rarog" attack UAV company of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed the Russian 2S9 "Nona-S" SPG with three sniper drops during a night hunt for enemy equipment.

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET informs.

