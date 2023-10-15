Two "Wild Hornets" FPV drones burned russian BMP. VIDEO

The "Rugby" unit of the 129th Brigade’s unmanned aerial vehicle company completely destroyed the occupiers’ infantry fighting vehicle with FPV drones, the Wild Hornets.

The drones were made thanks to the Censor.NET and Butusov+ communities.

Please join us in raising funds for a new batch of Wild Hornets for this extremely effective unit: Monobank: send.monobank.ua/jar/E5kHzqvBb

PrivatBank: 4731219611037825

PayPal: [email protected]