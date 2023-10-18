Not long ago, a militant named Bibek Katri, who signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation and is serving in one of the AF (Airborne Forces) brigades, was undergoing rehabilitation in a hospital in the Luhansk region after his injuries. There, together with a friend, he even recorded a video with words of gratitude for letters from Russian children. Even in captivity, the Nepalese paratrooper does not hide the fact that he killed the inhabitants of a foreign country solely for money.

According to Censor.NET, Bibek wanted to return home successful, but now he is calling Putin Hitler.

Nepalese joined the Russian army under contract after Russia simplified access to citizenship after a year of military service in May. Some left their service in the Nepalese army for this purpose.

