Ukrainian troops defeat occupants launching reconnaissance UAVs. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops strike at Russian operators of Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones near the front line. The enemy uses these UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) to find the location of Ukrainian Defense Forces positions and civilian objects in frontline settlements.

According to Censor.NET, the attack was carried out by artillerymen, and a Ukrainian drone coordinated their actions and filmed the attack on the enemy.

