ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7262 visitors online
News Video War
11 383 9

Ukrainian troops defeat occupants launching reconnaissance UAVs. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops strike at Russian operators of Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones near the front line. The enemy uses these UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) to find the location of Ukrainian Defense Forces positions and civilian objects in frontline settlements.

According to Censor.NET, the attack was carried out by artillerymen, and a Ukrainian drone coordinated their actions and filmed the attack on the enemy.

Watch more: Armed Forces soldiers capture mercenary from Nepal near Avdiivka. VIDEO

Author: 

liquidation (2407) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2907)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 