Kamikaze drone destroys newest Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used a kamikaze drone to destroy the latest Russian T-90M Proryv tank near the village of Chelburda in the occupied Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of a successful attack by a Ukrainian drone operator was published on social networks.

"On the left bank of the Kherson region in the town of Chelburda, the Russian "no analogs" T-90 M "Proryv" was detected by the aerial reconnaissance of the 406th artillery brigade in the afternoon while moving to a position. Then the "Samosud" crew of the Lastivka UAV unit of the 11th brigade of the NGU hit an enemy tank with an FPV drone, which later burned to the ground," says the comment to the video.

