Crew of Ukrainian tank destroyed dugout with four occupants with one shot. VIDEO

A crew of Ukrainian tankers destroyed a dugout with four occupants near the village of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia with a single shot.

According to Censor.net, the precise strike of the tankers and fragments of the aerial reconnaissance men who corrected the shot were published on social media.

"Aerial reconnaissance near the village of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region, discovered an enemy position in one of the landings. The occupiers saw our drone and immediately tried to shoot it down with an anti-drone gun. But thanks to the pilot's skill, we managed to quickly adjust the fire of our tank, which destroyed the Russian position with one accurate shot, along with the personnel and ammunition," the commentary to the video reads.

