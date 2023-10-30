ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12140 visitors online
News Video War
8 959 16

Kamikaze drone hit occupiers’ "Bukhanka (UAZ-452-ed.)". VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit the car of the Russian occupiers. Our soldiers hit the enemy UAZ, burning it to the ground.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the destruction of the enemy vehicle was published on the Eskadron Telegram channel.

Watch more: Spectacular ammunition detonation of enemy heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepok" after drone attack. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5248) drones (2456)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 