Kamikaze drone hit occupiers’ "Bukhanka (UAZ-452-ed.)". VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit the car of the Russian occupiers. Our soldiers hit the enemy UAZ, burning it to the ground.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the destruction of the enemy vehicle was published on the Eskadron Telegram channel.
