Soldiers of 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine destroyed the enemy’s BM-21 Grad MLRS with attack drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Lastivka" ("Swallow"-ed.) UAV unit of the 11th National Guard brigade tracked down the enemy BM-21 "Grad" MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) and attacked it with a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the destruction of the enemy vehicle was published on the Operativno ZSU Telegram channel.

