ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7623 visitors online
News Video War
5 194 5

Soldiers of 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine destroyed the enemy’s BM-21 Grad MLRS with attack drone. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Lastivka" ("Swallow"-ed.) UAV unit of the 11th National Guard brigade tracked down the enemy BM-21 "Grad" MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) and attacked it with a kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the destruction of the enemy vehicle was published on the Operativno ZSU Telegram channel.

Watch more: Territorial Defence attacked enemy boat with kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Author: 

MRL (123) 11th NGU brigade of Mykhailo Hrushevsky (4)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 