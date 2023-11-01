Soldiers of 11th Brigade of National Guard of Ukraine destroyed the enemy’s BM-21 Grad MLRS with attack drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Lastivka" ("Swallow"-ed.) UAV unit of the 11th National Guard brigade tracked down the enemy BM-21 "Grad" MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) and attacked it with a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the destruction of the enemy vehicle was published on the Operativno ZSU Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password