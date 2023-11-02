Gunners burned two enemy APCs in direction of Zapizhzhia. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian APCs in the Zaporizhzhia direction with cannon fire.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the artillerymen's combat performance was posted on social media. The author of the publication notes that the armored vehicles belonged to the occupiers from the 108th regiment of the Russian army.

