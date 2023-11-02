ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7623 visitors online
News Video War
6 362 11

Gunners burned two enemy APCs in direction of Zapizhzhia. VIDEO

Ukrainian troops destroyed two Russian APCs in the Zaporizhzhia direction with cannon fire.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the artillerymen's combat performance was posted on social media. The author of the publication notes that the armored vehicles belonged to the occupiers from the 108th regiment of the Russian army.

See also Censor.NET: Artillerymen clean their guns at self-service car wash near front line. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5267) Zaporizka region (1263) APC_ (300)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 