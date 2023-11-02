Soldiers of SOF destroyed enemy EW complex "Leer-2". VIDEO
SSO fighters discovered and destroyed the Russian EW complex "Leer-2".
As Censor.NET reports, a video recording of a successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was published on social networks.
"Soldiers of the SOF discovered the enemy's "Leer-2" radio-electronic warfare complex, tracked the movement of electronic warfare equipment, and destroyed it at the most successful moment," says the comment to the video.
