Servicewoman with call sign Tango conducts interrogation Russian war prisoners. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers captured several Russian occupiers, who, during the first interrogation in the entrenchment, talked about "there was no task to kill" and "I regret that this happened."
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of fragments of fairy tales from the occupiers, interrogated by a servicewoman with the call sign Tango, was published on social networks.
"Another entrenchment tale from captured Russian soldiers. One can only wonder at the iron self-control of a servicewoman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the call sign Tango, who is forced to listen to fables about "we did not have the task of killing" and "I regret that this happened," the author of the publication writes in the post.
